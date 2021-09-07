BBNaija: Cross uncovers Saskay’s strategy to win but is pledging to play along

Last night on the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, eight of the housemates were put up for possible eviction; Saskay, Jaypaul, Queen, White Money, Liqourose, Saga, and Jackie B. As expected, the nominated housemates got into their strategy mode, as a slight or significant change in the way they interact with fellow housemates and the cameras became a bit glaring.

It’s still too early to point out any real change in strategy or comfort level in the house. However, it was a bit suspicious that Saskay all of a sudden decided to have some lovey-dovey moments with Cross. Again, it could be nothing, but some observant spectators don’t see it that way, and Cross certainly doesn’t see it that way.

In a conversation with Pere last night, where he spoke about his situationship with Saskay, he mentioned that he doesn’t want to put his emotions at stake by using it to play the Big Brother game. He told Pere that once he falls in love, he falls hard and wouldn’t want to look stupid falling for a person who might just be using him to move ahead on the show. Of course, he was alluding to Saskay, who he said should just come clean about her true intentions.

“I know she likes Jaypaul, she should go with him with her full chest, so that everyone will know its official but it looks like she wants to drag me into her game, but me, I will not run away, I will play the game,” he told Pere.

Prior to making the statement, he admitted that he in deed has feelings for Saskay, for at least 5 weeks now.

“I’ve been attracted to her for over five weeks. She very sexy and very beautiful,” he said.

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see that Cross’ feelings for Saskay is not being reciprocated, but it’s not also out of place to think that these two could become an item, however unlikely it appears.

The question from here is: who is going to play the game better, who is going to ride off who to get closer to the ultimate goal? In the end, thinking that true love will emerge from this union at this point is nothing more than wishful thinking.