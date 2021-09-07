15 most popular billboards in Lagos

Billboards are considered one of the biggest parts of the traditional advertising market, and they engage potential customers. Today, billboard advertising is as important as it’s ever been. Billboard advertisements are designed to catch a person’s attention and create a memorable impression quickly, leaving the reader thinking about the advertisement after they have driven or walked past it. They have to be readable in a very short time because they are usually read while in motion.

It is for this we listed the most popular billboards in Lagos to place your ads and run your campaigns:

LED Billboard – Third Mainland Bridge

This portrait LED billboard is located by the Oworonshoki entrance of the Third Mainland Bridge Lagos. This LED billboard is notable for actively engaging your intended audience about the company’s products and services. The billboard leaves a lasting impression on both vehicular and pedestrian traffic and fosters massive brand awareness.

LED Billboard – Adeniji Adele, Third Mainland Bridge

This LED Billboard is located in a highly commercialised region as it serves as a connecting point for numerous multi-island and mainland routes. It can capture people’s attention during rush hour and when there is traffic. It boasts up to 6,000,000 views and faces traffic from the Third Main Land Bridge, CMS, and Victoria Island.

LED Gantry Billboard – Third Mainland Bridge

This LED gantry billboard is strategically located at Oworonshoki and faces the entry and exit points connecting Lagos Island to the Mainland. This route experiences high vehicular traffic on weekdays from Lagos Mainland to the Island which is the commercial district of Lagos.

Rooftop Billboard, Otigba-Ola Ayeni – Computer Village, Ikeja

This Rooftop Billboard is strategically mounted on a three-storey building along Otigba-Ola Ayeni Street within Computer Village close to Oba Akran road. Its position on this highbrow district guarantees constant pull of audience attention towards advert message thereby increasing brand publicity.

Rooftop Billboard, Kodosho, Computer Village, Ikeja

Rooftop billboards are definitely the best for this area, considering the vehicular and human activity in West Africa’s biggest phone and gadget market. It is strategically placed to attract anyone who passes the area.

LED Billboard – Lekki Ikoyi Link Bridge

This LED board is strategically located along Lekki Ikoyi Link Bridge and is unique for its influential power, capable of steering a vast audience towards a company’s products and services. The audience profile is HNIs, high-income earners, young working-class, business owners, affluent individuals and upwardly mobile youth.

LED – Ikorodu Road

Ikorodu Road by Fadeyi facing traffic to and from Ikorodu.

Unipole Billboard, 81 Division Army HQ

This is located off Ring RD Victoria Island and, is unique for influential power, considering the diverse audience it draws towards a company’s products and services. It is also made efficient for advertisers desirous of vast and heterogeneous customers.

Unipole Billboard at Agric Bus Stop, Ikorodu

This Unipole billboard is positioned at a commercialised place and is unique for its influential energy due to vehicular and people movement in the area.

Portrait Billboard on Ahmadu Bello Way, Lagos Island

This Portrait billboard is located on Ahmadu Bello Way, Lagos Island. This billboard meets heavy traffic every other day, about 6,000,000 visits per day.

Rooftop Billboard at Ikorodu Bus Stop

This rooftop billboard is located at Ikorodu Bus Stop, Lagos, Nigeria. A high commercialised area, sure to get your message across. The audience profile includes working-class and business-minded decision-makers, racking up more than 7,000,000 views. The location serves as a prime selling point in the mainland and the commute it gets is usually heavy.

Bridge Panel Billboard at Gani Fawehinmi Park, Ojota

This Bridge Panel Billboard is located at Gani Fawehinmi Park, Ojota, Lagos. The billboard meets a lot of commercial movement with marketable and potential consumers that are sure to get your message across. And, if you want to also send a message to people coming from outside the state, be sure to use this billboard.

Gantry Billboard, Allen Roundabout, Ikeja, Lagos

This Gantry billboard is located at Allen Round About, Ikeja, Lagos, positioned at one of the busiest areas within the mainland. The LED billboards usually pique the interest of passersby and about 6,000,000 views.

Wall Drape Billboard 1004 Bus Stop Lekki Epe Expressway

This Wall Drape billboard is located at 1004 Bus Stop Lekki Epe Expressway, Lagos, meeting traffic to and from inside the Lekki area and towards Ajah.

Unipole Billboard, Federal Civil Service Club

This Unipole billboard is located at Federal Civil Service Club, Off Ring RD, Ikoyi, Lagos, and meets high vehicular movement, working-class and business-minded individuals.