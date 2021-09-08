BBNaija: It’s been 48 hours of ‘high tension’ for Tega; but here’s how we think it’ll end

It’s been a dramatic week for newly evicted housemate, Tega; one that no other Big Brother Naija housemate must have experienced in the history of the show. On a flip side however, if the Tega and Boma debacle in the past few days were to be a Customer Service Masterclass, the most important take away would be never to upset your target audience.

Tega who was evicted on Sunday, came out the house to meet a wave of hate following her extra-marital affair with Boma. Perhaps, burning with high expectations from a ‘newly built fanbase,’ unbeknownst to her that the affair bred so much animosity. She went about her ‘script,’ failing to understand that Nigerians don’t take infidelity kindly, especially one that is televised across the world.

Her affair with Boma rubbed off on people the wrong way and the fans have not been repressed to speak their minds. Additionally, the supposed victim in all of these, took to social media to speak his truth. He narrated to the world that his wife had pushed him into a very uncomfortable situation with her behavior, making him unable to function as he should.

It goes without saying that majority of the audience sympathised with him, and with that icing on the cake, Tega became an object of scorn on social media. The pressure would eventually get to her, and she put out a public apology yesterday after a number of media rounds.

In the apology video made for her husband and the public, she took responsibility for her actions and noted that she has only just become aware of the many people her actions had upset. Not long after, a video of her meeting up with Ajeboh (her husband) hugging things out surfaced.



All is well that ends well. Isn’t it?

Fans of the show however seem dissatisfied with all of it, as they continue to berate her, to the point of dismissing the resolution as a planned script. It appears uncertain that fans of the show will be able to truly forgive her judging from the current reactions, but as long as things are good in her home – it’s certain that everything will be alright.