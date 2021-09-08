15 online platforms that can sell your product or service

A majority of pre-adults and adults in Nigeria get at least some news online (via a smartphone, computer or tablet), and the online space has become a host for the digital homes of both legacy news outlets and new solely online outlets. With the phenomenal growth of online platforms, digital advertising revenue continues to grow, with technology companies playing a large role in the flow of both news and revenue.

Online platforms have several options for reaching their consumers online, including apps, newsletters, podcasts and aggregation platforms. These outlets are also highly likely to use social media as part of their outreach. So, if you want to reach a diverse mass audience, think of these online platforms:

YNaija is a Nigerian online content publishing platform that focuses on changing pop cultures and celebrating young Nigerians changing narratives. It offers original content and covers politics, business, entertainment, environment, technology, popular media, lifestyle, culture, comedy and healthy living.

Linda Ikeji’s blog has been around for 15 years, starting in 2006 and getting a good amount of traffic till date. Linda Ikeji offers news, events, entertainment, lifestyle, fashion, beauty, and gossip.

Zikoko is the amplifier of the voice of the African youth. With two fingers on the pulse of all that is relevant in culture and everyday living on the continent, it is the premier destination for youth in search of entertaining content.

Pulse.NG is Nigeria’s new media publisher that brings you top stories from Nigeria and around the world. Pulse offers 24/7 live news and videos, entertainment, sports, lifestyle, celebrities and more.

BellaNaija is a lifestyle, entertainment and fashion website in Africa. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, it is composed of several brands – BellaNaija.com, BellaNaija Weddings and BellaNaija Style.

Nairaland currently has over 2.64 million registered users with over 6.19 million topics created to date, and is estimated that approximately 3% of Nigerian Internet users are registered on Nairaland.

Daily Post is a top newspaper with wide reach. It reports local and national news, politics, metro, business, entertainment, sports and opinions.

SaharaReporters.com is an outstanding, groundbreaking news website that encourages citizen journalists to report ongoing corruption and government malfeasance in Africa.

The Native Magazine

The NATIVE is the reliable pulse of the African millennial. From the depths of the underground, to the corridors of the mainstream, The NATIVE definitively covers the music, art and style of tomorrow: today.

Cable Newspaper Ltd was established “to deliver knowledge-driven journalism in the pursuit of Nigeria’s progress”. TheCable.ng was launched on April 29, 2014 to drive the vision through online journalism.

Legit.ng covers Nigeria news, Niger delta, world updates, and Nigerian newspaper reviews. Legit guides readers to the world of politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion, lifestyle and human-interest stories.

Nairametrics is Nigeria’s leading Financial Literacy Website and Media Company. Nairametrics helps visitors navigate through the often-complex world of finance and business by using financial literacy and simple analytic tools to deliver information that can help optimise your bottom line and achieve your investment goals.

OloriSupergal.com covers entertainment news, beauty and lifestyle, events – bringing you all the juicy stories and latest news you need to know. Word of mouth travelled fast for a reason and it’s the perfect mix of entertainment, events, interviews, fashion plus fabulousness.

Premium Times is a Nigerian online newspaper based in Abuja. It is a media organisation with a vision to help strengthen Nigeria’s democracy, advance the socio-economic wellbeing and rights of the people, promote and enrich their cultural practices, and advocate for best practices, good governance, transparency and human rights, in line with the values expected of a modern democratic state.

TechCabal provides unmatched analysis and insight into technology, startups, mobile, internet and innovation in Nigeria and on the African continent.