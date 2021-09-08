BBNaija: Pere reveals all the juicy insights in his relationship with Maria

Barely three weeks after Imo-born Reality TV Star, Maria Chike Benjamin exited the Big Brother Naija house, fellow housemate Pere has disclosed some sensitive information in his relationship with the model .

Speaking with Jackie B and Yousef in the garden, as well as during Tuesday’s ‘Truth or Dare game,’ Bayelsa-born Pere shared information with the housemates indicative of the complex relationship that existed between Maria and himself, while the former was in the house.

Maria and Pere had during her stay got into some mess after the duo switched off their mics to have a conversation they clearly did not want the audience to hear. According to Pere, Maria had requested that he made love to her while he also corroborated Maria’s claim before show host, Ebuka on the day of her eviction that they both have no intentions of dating outside the house.

In the garden today, he had more to say about his relationship with Maria as he told Yousef and Jackie B that his relationship with Maria was simply strategic. Although, he admitted that he developed feelings for her along the way.

”I won’t lie, my relationship with Maria started out as a strategy even though there was an attraction from my end though, but along the line, my feelings got involved,” he said.

From the foregoing, it amounts to wishful thinking for anyone to believe that the duo can share a romantic relationship as there has been nothing to suggest that what Pere disclosed Tuesday is false.

Maria and Pere share same sentiments and there was simply nothing strong enough between them to spark a love tale moving forward.