BBNaija’s Bisola joins Don Jazzy, 9ice, Iyanya at Temple Management

by Azeez Adeniyi

Big Brother Naija runner-up, Bisola Aiyeola has signed a deal with creative agency, Temple Management Company (TMC).

The actress signed an agreement with the company on Thursday in company of her representatives and senior TMC officials.

She has now joined the likes of Mavin Records, Iyanya, 9ice, Seye Ogunlewe, Ebi Onome who are signed under the same company.

Speaking after the signing, Bisola said excitedly, “I am elated and happy that a close-knit organisation like Temple Management Company is bringing me into their fold. The reception has been warm and amazing. I wish you could see my insides right now. I am looking forward to greatness and I am very happy.”

Giving an insight into her plans, she revealed that she would be working on a couple of projects with TMC.

She explained, “After BBN, I want to focus on some of my personal projects. There is definitely more music, movies and other give-back projects. I have been blessed and the least I can do is to give back to society by impacting the lives of other people. There is so much that I want to do which I am going to share with TMC and my fans will soon hear about it. Please watch out!”