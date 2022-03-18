BBNaija’s JMK’s story just spotlights people who cannot take ‘rejection’

Besides the fact that the entitlement culture is enough to make a foreigner asks concerning questions, the anti-rejection culture is another conversation.

In the corporate world, or in motivational speeches, speakers say things like ‘do not take no for an answer. Push the conversation, the other party will eventually accept.’ This strongly negates the Christian book’s ‘let your no be no’. It also negates the ‘consent is paramount’ conversation.

But, how many people understand what ‘yes’ is? Or what ‘no’ is? Many times, Nigerians think the other party is ‘doing shakara’ and will eventually come to terms with the proposition.

This is the case with men who think a woman’s no is just an attempt to delay the yes, and ‘she will eventually say yes, let me just keep pushing.’

In all honesty, that is the case sometimes, and these women will say themselves that they ‘do not want to look cheap’, and will delay the yes to see if the man ‘really likes me’, then give a positive response at a later time.

But, before that later time, there are Nigerian men who think a girl’s no is not acceptable.

Read also: “I am not your role model” | Rapper, Eva Alordiah talks about virginity in the most interesting way

How will a girl say no to me?

You can say they were nurtured not to accept a negative response from women, because…they are women or, in simple terms, they have a penis. In this case, they are likely to behave irrationally when the woman insists. But, they are adults and should have learnt basic human interaction skills.

At other times, these men believe they have achieved a certain level of affluence that a ‘no’ cannot be the response. In this instance, they may have become the anthill lords who subject ants look up to.

JMK, real name Jumoke Zainab Adedoyin, 23, has reacted angrily to a similar case and it may be one or all of the above-listed.

She tweets:

Niggas piss me off. You reject their advances and they start talking crap about you. You must be a fucking retard. Leave my name out of your stupid mouth and carry the chicken change you think you can use to impress me somewhere else! Bloody idiot.

Niggas piss me off. You reject their advances and they start talking crap about you. You must be a fucking retard. Leave my name out of your stupid mouth and carry the chicken change you think you can use to impress me somewhere else! Bloody idiot. — Official JMK ✨ (@Ms_Jmk) March 17, 2022

We don’t know who, and to be honest, it is not important. Nigerians just need to do better with rejection.

NOT EVERYONE WILL SAY YES TO YOU! Or, it is not loud enough?