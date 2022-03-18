This Android vs iPhone comparison, related to racism, is the most interesting thing you’ll read this month

If you say you’re not tired of the Android vs iPhone comparison in Nigeria, you probably still use Web1 and we’re tired of you already. The focus of that comparison is usually iPhone as a better option because of the pricing.

That disposition should not surprise anyone knowing that many Nigerians place value on things that are more expensive. This is why a cloth seller in a boutique will sell at a higher price than the one who has no shop, because Nigerians don’t like cheap. Even though they are selling the same quality at many instances.

That value placed on iPhones over Android phones usually creates a social class, now it has been related to a global demon: racism.

niggas with androids on this app used to get treated like black people in 1960s alabama — Junior (@JrMoneyGetting) March 18, 2022

“niggas with androids on this app used to get treated like black people in 1960s alabama.”

Apart from the fact that people are still being treated like outcasts, every other part of that tweet seems relatable.

We see this example in another tweet that helps us tell our story: “having an iphone increases your chance at getting bitches by 20%”

having an iphone increases your chance at getting bitches by 20% — $𝔩𝔞𝔭☃️ (@slvppy) March 18, 2022

Racism is intentional discrimination. A situation where a whole race is made to go through segregatory practices mostly because of their skin colour. In this state, they’re not allowed in certain spaces, they’re avoided, they’re not allowed in decision making even when they’re part of the system.

For Android users, it is mostly the same except that it is not as extreme.

Men will bring out an Android phone in a public space and be looked at like it is an artefact they use.

Men cannot be seen as comfortable if they do not use an iPhone. They’re sidelined in the scheme of phone conversations because their phones are cheap. It is not even about the quality of pictures, it is mostly about the prices. And, many times, we forget that there are Android phones that are as expensive.

See reactions from under the focus tweet:

@saint_sociopath: My favourite part is still the “green bubble” argument. iPhone users are so Tech Challenged that they don’t see Apple fucking them, and use that exact fact to ridicule other people.

Apple: yesterday’s technology, tomorrow’s price point.

@Cryptofan95: Yall iphone folks are buying phones and sneakers yall can’t afford. Stay humble.

@MjOutThaBox1: I just like being myself. I don’t like to follow what everyone is doing. So I love my Samsung. Makes me unique.

@Takavvs: Used??? We still treated like that.

@rory4867: that “Twitter for Android” was a death sentence.