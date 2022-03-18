EFCC arrests Willie Obiano; Tony Elumelu laments increasing poverty, energy crisis | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Fiasco happens, then EFCC arrests Willie Obiano

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the immediate-past governor of Anambra, Willie Obiano, over corruption allegations.

The arrest was said to have taken place at about 8.30 p.m. on Thursday. This was just hours after Obiano handed over as governor of Anambra. According to Vanguard, the Spokesman for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the arrest to Vanguard late at night on Thursday. Wilson said the ex-governor had been detained in Lagos pending further actions by the anti-graft agency.

This came after Ebele Obiano, the former governor’s wife and Bianca Ojukwu had a fiasco at the inauguration of Chukwuma Soludo as the new governor of the state.

U.S. Attorney-General’s office says court documents of $400k scam by Hushpuppi is fake

The United States Attorney General’s office has debunked the news making the rounds about fresh allegations of $400,000 fraud allegedly perpetrated from detention by Abbas Ramon, also known as Hushpuppi.

Director of Media Relations, Thom Mrozek, United States Attorney’s Office (Los Angeles), distanced both the attorney-general’s office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) from the fresh allegations against the Instagram celebrity, as reported by Premium Times.

“After looking at the document excerpted in recent media accounts, the document appears to have been fabricated,” Mrozek stated.

Tony Elumelu laments worsening poverty, infrastructure

Businessman, Tony Elumelu has lamented the worsening state of the nation.

Elumelu, in a series of tweets, highlighted the ineptitude of national leaders despite vast natural resources in Nigeria.

Joint task force kills 100 bandits in Niger

The Joint Security Task Force in Niger has killed 100 suspected bandits in an operation at Bangi village in Mariga Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Bala Kuryas, who confirmed this, yesterday, said the task force also recovered 61 motorcycles from the bandits in the operation which took place on Wednesday.

According to him, “we appeal to the rural dwellers not to hesitate to report to the nearest security outfit any person or group of persons with gunshot wound for action. All we require from members of the public is vital information that can aid our men on ground to deal with any form of security threat.”

Terrorists reportedly kidnap 46 in Kaduna community

Terrorists have reportedly kidnapped about 46 locals in Agunu Dutse of Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna, yesterday.

According to Vanguard, the terrorists invaded the area around 12:30 am, Thursday, and abducted the victims to the forest.