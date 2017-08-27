Benue flood: 7 communities, market, radio station submerged

A Radio Station, Wurukum Market and seven other communities have been submerged following the Saturday night heavy downpour in Makurdi, Benue state.

The State Commissioners for Land, Survey and Solid Minerals, Bernard Unenge, and Water Resources and Environment, Joseph Utsev went round the town for situation report on Sunday.

Ustev:

The disaster was caused by blocked drainages in some areas.

The Transmission House of Radio Benue, Wurukum Market, and Low Level were submerged as a result of the downpour.

Other communities affected were Welfare Quarters, Benue State University community, New Kanshio village, Rice Mill Wadata as well as Idye and Achusa villages.

The ministry needed adequate funds to alleviate the problems.

The Federal Government should include Benue among the states to benefit from the N1.6 billion ecological intervention funds for states affected by flood disasters – last time was 2013.

Unenge:

The government would immediately relocate the traders at the Wurukum Market to the International Market.

He said that government was ready to provide additional land for the traders in case the International Market was not sufficient.

The Executive Secretary Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr Boniface Ortese told NAN during the inspection of the affected areas that proactive measures have been put in place to address the situation. He said that all relevant authorities in the country were communicated, adding that the agency would soon open the IDPs camp at North Bank.