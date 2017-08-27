Donald Trump reveals who will pay for THE WALL

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again reiterated that the Mexican Wall which he promised is going to be built.

In a tweet on Sunday, Trump clears the air on who would pay for the wall – Mexico.

He says the wall has to be built considering Mexico is one of the ‘highest crime nations in the world’.

He wrote, “With Mexico being one of the highest crime Nations in the world, we must have THE WALL. Mexico will pay for it through reimbursement/other.”

[Read Also: Trump Makes Move On Mexico Border Wall]

With Mexico being one of the highest crime Nations in the world, we must have THE WALL. Mexico will pay for it through reimbursement/other. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017