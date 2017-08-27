Donald Trump reveals who will pay for THE WALL

The Arizona-Mexico border fence near Naco, Arizona, March 29, 2013. Despite the additional fencing and agents, Property owner Bill Odle says their Border Patrol's presence on the line is only intermittent. Picture taken March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Samantha Sais (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY IMMIGRATION) - RTXYV2Q

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again reiterated that the Mexican Wall which he promised is going to be built.

In a tweet on Sunday, Trump clears the air on who would pay for the wall – Mexico.

He says the wall has to be built considering Mexico is one of the ‘highest crime nations in the world’.

He wrote, “With Mexico being one of the highest crime Nations in the world, we must have THE WALL. Mexico will pay for it through reimbursement/other.”

