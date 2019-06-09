Beyoncé’s voice teased as Nala in The Lion King, Jessica Jones, Ad Astra – Here’s your movie trailer roundup

Apropos of nothing, we are constantly inundated with the new movie trailers. OK, this is personal. At the moment, I have Netflix fatigue so I’m self-recommending a much-needed detox. That said, we have new trailers releases during the week, some of them you might have missed. And because we are so nice at YNaija, here’s a roundup of every piece of footage:

Beyoncé’s voice teased as Nala in The Lion King

Fresh footage of Disney’s live-action remake of The Lion King was released during the week, and boy it was all about Beyoncé. It’d be the first time we’d hear the pop star Nala and her voice, which was Beyoncé-y, sent social media into an excited frenzy and generated memes and gifs in its wake. The Lion King is out July 19, 2019.

Jessica Jones 3

The first trailer for the final season of Jessica Jones is, uhm, a horror trailer! It does that thing with the plucked strings that sound all freaky. Seriously, though, this season looks like a murder mystery, which is a really interesting, sort of low-key approach. It comes out June 14, 2019.

Ad Astra

I can’t quite get a grasp on this movie. It looks like a space thriller, but also a slow sci-fi exploration, but also an over-the-top action film. There’s a shoot out on the moon at one point and stars Brad Pitt. Ad Astra comes out September 20, 2019.