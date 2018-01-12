The Big 5: Dangote is still Africa’s richest man, Falana’s ultimatum to DSS, and other top stories

These are the top five stories from Nigeria, you should be monitoring.

For the seventh year in a row, Forbes magazine had named Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote as the richest man in Africa.

Dangote’s wealth has been estimated at $12.2bn for 2017, increasing by $100m in a year.

Bill Gates maintained his position as the richest in the world with a net worth of $86bn.

Describing President Muhammadu Buhari as an “unrepentant sectional leader”, Ekiti governor Ayodele Fayose has kicked against the appointment of a northerner as Director-general of the National Intelligence Agency.

He said all heads of security agencies in the country are now Northerners, lamenting that it was against the federal character principle.

Some southern leaders have asked the Federal Government to declare Fulani herdsmen as terrorists.

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana has asked the Department of State Services to either release the 10 Cameroonian separatists in custody or take them to court with 48 hours.

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has said he advised his Benue counterpart, Sam Ortom, to tread softly about enacting anti-grazing law.

He said he told Ortom to take other measures first, before enacting the law.

And top five stories from around the world…

Walmart is raising its minimum wage and handing out tax cut bonuses because of the new Republican tax law.

The retail company said the wage hike to $11 an hour would roll out in February. Employees are also getting a one-time bonus of up to $1,000.

Officials on Thursday increased the size of the evacuation zones in the California mudslide.

Santa Barbara Sheriff Bill Brown said as many as 43 people could be considered missing.

Lawmakers have rebuked President Donald Trump’s reported comments Thursday criticizing immigrants coming to the United States from what he called “shithole countries.”

Trump had asked lawmakers during an Oval Office meeting on immigration reform, “Why do we want all these people from ‘shithole countries’ coming here?”

Donald Trump has cancelled a visit to the UK planned for February, saying he was not a “big fan” of the new US embassy in London he was due to open.

The US president had been expected to open the new $1bn (£738m) building, commissioned by his predecessor Barack Obama, which he said was a “bad deal”.

US President Donald Trump is to extend a sanctions waiver for Iran, leaving the 2015 nuclear deal intact.

But Trump is expected to set a deadline for Congress and European allies to improve the deal or the US will abandon it, officials said.