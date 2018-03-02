The Big 5: Ortom decries the living conditions of IDPs, Manchester City beat Arsenal again and other top stories

These are the top stories you should be monitoring today.

Security agents who have gone in search of the missing 110 Dapchi schoolgirls said they got a clue on Thursday. A member of the House of Representatives, Goni Bukar (Bursari/Yunusari/Gaidam) said the girls were still within Yobe.

He said, “The girls are within Yobe. We have an idea that they are in Bulabulin, Yunusari Local Government. The military is aware that Boko Haram has been in that place for over four years. They live in that place like their own city“.

According to The Nation, the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi disagreed with the House of Representatives over alleged plans by some lawmakers to inject $500 million into the ministry’s budget for Ajaokuta Steel Complex.

The Minister allegedly refused to accept the extra-budgetary allocation on grounds that the ministry will not be able to source for such funds.

Fayem said the House did not consider an audit report, which indicated that the Steel Complex requires $1.049 billion to be fully operational.

Meanwhile, Fayemi has faulted the vote of no confidence passed on him and the Minister of State, Hon. Abubakar Bawa Bwari, saying the action was “unwarranted and unfortunate“.

The Federal Government has assured workers that it was working towards ensuring a new national minimum wage that will address the issues of social imbalance, inequality and poverty.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, gave the assurance at an award dinner to end the 40th anniversary of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Abuja.

The governor of Benue, Samuel Ortom has complained of the ‘deplorable conditions’ of the camps hosting displaced people saying, “the camps are terrible; the living conditions there are nauseating. Something urgent must be done to assist the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs)“.

He said 60 percent of the IDPs were children who had missed examinations and did not know when to return to school.

The fifth prosecution witness in a $1.6 billion fraud involving Jide Omokore, Oloyede Olawale Thursday, told Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Couty sitting in Abuja how the defendant bought exotic cars worth millions of Naira for some politicians.

Documents to support the claim were tendered and admitted in evidence by the court.

And stories from around the world…

An Australian swimmer appears to have broken a world record for his age group in the 50m freestyle.

George Corones, 99, clocked 56.12 seconds at an official event in Queensland, which is a new benchmark for the 100-104 age category. Corones will be 100 in April.

He eclipsed the previous mark, set in 2014, by 35 seconds. It will now be verified by the sport’s governing body.

NRA members have branded US President Donald Trump‘s plan to embrace raising the age limit on purchasing certain weapons and confiscating people’s guns before going through due process.

The President had suggested reforms on Wednesday.

The International Criminal Court opens case after complaint accusing Philippines president of crimes against humanity.

President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the Philippines’ Police and Soldiers not to cooperate in any investigation into his bloody war on drugs, amid international calls for an external probe.

A Vatican magazine has denounced widespread exploitation of nuns for cheap or free labour in the Catholic Church, saying the male hierarchy should stop treating them like lowly servants.

Arsene Wenger‘s departure increasingly seems quite possible as Manchester City just played what looked more like two friendlies with the Gunners in less than a week.

Pep Guardiola’s men showed no mercy as they thrashed Arsenal 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium – the third time City are confirming their superiority over the Gunners this season.

City have now gone back 16 points clear of second place Manchester United.