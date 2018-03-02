Entertainment Roundup: Davido, Emmanuella nominated for Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards | More stories

Davido, Emmanuella nominated for Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

Nickelodeon has nominated pop star, Davido and comedian Emmanuella as part of nominees for the 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards.

They were both nominated in the Favourite African Star category.

Others nominated include Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania) Cassper Nyovest, Caster Semenya (South Africa) and Eddy Kenzo (Uganda).

Global stars such as Dwayne Johnson, Beyoncé, Kevin Hart, Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Luis Fonsi, Shawn Mendes, Zendaya, Chris Pratt, Khalid, Cardi B, Selena Gomez, Millie Bobby Brown, Kendrick Lamar, Justin Bieber, Harry Styles, Chris Hemsworth, Ed Sheeran were also nominated.

Ushbebe describes DJ Cuppy as ‘wack’

Comedian Ushbebe has described DJ Cuppy as “a wack DJ”. While performing at his comedy show during the weekend, the comedian said DJ Cuppy was below par in her profession.

He said, “And that Otedola daughter she nor sabi play nothing. She is a wack DJ.”

The Disc Jockey is yet to react to the statement.