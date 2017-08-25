The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories you should monitor today.

1. Sagay applauds Buhari for signing extradition pact with UAE

Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for signing an extradition treaty with the United Arab Emirates.

2. Vice Chancellors reject JAMB’s new admission cut-off marks

Vice Chancellors have rejected the decision of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to put the minimum admission cut-off mark at 120 for Universities.

3. How we almost impeached Obasanjo – Masari

Katsina State governor, Aminu Masari has said that the House of Representatives almost impeached former President Olusegun Obasanjo before Nigerians became aware of his failed third term bid.

4. Buhari is my son, i’m not happy with people wishing him dead – Oluwo

The Oluwo of Iwo land, Oba Abdurasheed Akanbi has said those calling for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari are insane.

5. Former governor, Ladoja returns to PDP

Former Oyo State governor, Rasheed Ladoja has returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).