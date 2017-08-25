Former governor, Ladoja returns to PDP

Former Oyo State governor, Rasheed Ladoja has returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ladoja had defected to the Accord Party to contest the state’s governorship seat in the 2015 general elections.

He returned to the PDP, alongside Seyi Makinde, a chieftain of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the state on Thursday, when Ahmed Makarfi, Chairman of the PDP National Caretaker Committee, visited Ibadan.

Ladoja said it was not his wish to leave the PDP when he did.

“When I left the PDP some years ago, it was because of the injustice done to me.

“We left because the PDP leaders, at that time, were not ready to protect the interest of all members. We are back now because the new leadership has promised to right all wrongs and avoid mistakes of the past.

“I have discussed with members of the Accord party and they have asked for amnesty; we need assurance from Makarfi that Accord Party members will be given equal treatment and a level playing ground,” Ladoja stated

In his response, Makarfi said that he came to Ladoja “to take you back to where you belong”.

“We want you to return to your great beginning; we want to start all over again as one family,” he said.