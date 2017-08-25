Kidnapped ex-minister, Akwanga released

Hussaini Akwanga, a former Minister of Labour and Productivity who was kidnapped at his farm in Akwanga, Nasarawa State on Aug. 22, has been released.

Spokesman of the state Police Command, DSP Kennedy Idirisu confirmed his release in Lafia.

He said Akwanga was released unhurt by his captors at 6.00 p.m. on Thursday, about 48 hours after he was abducted.

“Although he was a little traumatized, he is hale and hearty and has been reunited with his family.”

He added that the “sustained pressure from the police and other security agencies” led to his release.

Idirisu said no arrest has been made but investigation was still ongoing.

On whether any ransom was paid to secure the release of the politician, the spokesman said the command had no knowledge of such.