Buhari is my son, i’m not happy with people wishing him dead – Oluwo

The Oluwo of Iwo land, Oba Abdurasheed Akanbi has said those calling for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari are insane.

The monarch said this at a prayer session he organised for the President in Iwo on Thursday.

He said Nigerians are not supposed to pray for the death of their leaders.

The monarch said he wished to be affected by any sickness which would affect the President so that he (Buhari) could continue to work to make Nigeria better.

He said, “If anyone claims he or she loves Nigeria, the love for the leaders can’t be sidelined. If you claim you love Nigeria and you don’t love the leaders, you have just told a lie.

“It is painful that those who launched that campaign of ‘Resume or Resign’ are not patriotic as they claimed. They politicised the campaign which shouldn’t be. Buhari is my son and I won’t be happy when people are wishing him dead.

“If any civil servant or police officer falls sick, will you advise such persons to resign? Those clamouring for Buhari’s resignation are not sane.

“Nigerians don’t love those that love them but they are passionate about those that hate them. All those who are wishing him dead and those who are clamouring for his resignation shall fall sick.”