How we almost impeached Obasanjo – Masari

Katsina State governor, Aminu Masari has said that the House of Representatives almost impeached former President Olusegun Obasanjo before Nigerians became aware of his failed third term bid.

Masari, who was Speaker of the lower house at the time disclosed this while addressing members of the Executive Intelligence Management Course 10 at the Institute for Security Studies on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the executive and legislative arms of government need to work together to provide good governance.

Masari added that poor relations between the executive and legislative arms had proven to be a recipe for political volatility in several countries.

He also denied any involvement in the recent removal of the Speaker of the Katsina State House of Assembly.

He said, “In the present Republic, there have been a series of threats of impeachment, and absence of cordiality between the executive and the legislature; even at the federal level, we could recall the acrimonious relationship that defined Chief Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration and the House of Representatives from 1999 to 2003.

“The highlight of this hostility and militant disposition of the House was the attempted impeachment of Obasanjo. Of course, the move was jettisoned following intervention by some well-meaning Nigerians.”

He added that “Katsina State is now a model because it evolved a relationship of respect, trust and cooperation between the executive and the legislature for the common good of the people.”