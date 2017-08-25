Entertainment Roundup: Mayorkun doesn’t think there’s a feud between Wizkid and Davido; Usher responds to $20m Herpes lawsuit | More stories

It’s the final roundup of the week and here are the stories that made the rounds yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are certain to buzz all day today.

Mayorkun is not aware of a feud between Wizkid and Davido

As the question of a possible feud between Nigeria’s biggest artistes, Wizkid and Davido keeps arising with both fueling the rumours with subliminal messages, other artistes have been weighing in with their opinion on the rivalry.

While HKN artiste, Danagog in his interview with Hip TV was of the opinion that Davido is superior to Wizkid, another artiste affiliated to Davido has taken a different stance.

Eleko singer, Mayorkun told the channel that “he has never been in a gathering where Davido speaks ill of Wizkid”. He dispelled the rumour stressing that he doesn’t think there’s a feud between both artistes.

Mayorkun also spoke on his relationship with Wizkid.

Simi never said she was dating Falz

So how did her “chemistry” with Falz become exaggerated?

The X3M artistes who just released a single, Joromi cleared the air on her relationship with DBahdGuy on a new episode of “Talk Talk” on Wazobia Max.

Simi said, “I’m not dating Falz. I was not dating Falz. I never said I was dating Falz.”

With her album set to drop next month, Simi talked on her privacy and when she will unveil the identity of the man she’s actually with.

Usher responds to Herpes lawsuit

Singer Usher has filed a legal document against a Georgia woman who accused him of infecting her with Herpes in April.

Usher wants the $20million lawsuit tossed out because the woman has no proof he gave her the incurable disease.

According to TMZ, Usher says “her lawsuit says nothing about whether she had been tested prior to their alleged sexual encounter since a previous sexual partner very well may have already infected her.”

Usher’s document is also claiming there is no cause for the woman to secretly file the lawsuit questioning why she used a pseudonym.

The nominees for the 2017 All Africa Music Awards are…

The 2017 edition of Africa’s blanket recognition for music on the continent, All Africa Music Awards is here.

With the award ceremony set to hold in November, the nominees have been unveiled and some of Nigeria’s biggest names have been seen recurring in multiple categories.

In the regional category of Best Male Artiste in Western Africa, six out of the nine nominees are Nigeria’s favourites including Davido, Wizkid, Ycee, Tekno, Mr Eazi and Runtown. In the female category, Tiwa Savage, Seyi Shay, Aramide and Yemi Alade are the Nigerians that will go head to head.

In the biggest category, Artiste of the Year, Davido, Wizkid and Seyi Shay will be going up against other African acts including Fally Ipupa and French Montana.

For the Song of the Year in Africa award, Davido’s If, Runtown’s Mad Over You and Wizkid’s Come Closer are some of the biggest contenders.