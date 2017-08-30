The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories you should monitor today.

1. Why $15m seized from Jonathan by South Africa has not been recovered – FG

The Federal Government said it is yet to retrieve the $15m arms fund seized by the South African Government during the Goodluck Jonathan administration due to the long process involved.

2. FG to decide on ASUU’s counter-offer today – Ngige

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), at its meeting today will deliberate on the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

3. Police to arraign kidnapper Evans today

Notorious kidnapper, Chukwudi Onwuamadike a.k.a. Evans, will be arraigned today by the Police on 52 charges.

4. Buhari is investigating feud between AGF, Magu – Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has said President Muhammadu Buhari is investigating the feud between the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), and the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu.

5. FG’s positive response to our counter-offer will end strike – ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said it is waiting for the response of the Federal Government to its counter-offer.