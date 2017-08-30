Why $15m seized from Jonathan by South Africa has not been recovered – FG

The Federal Government said it is yet to retrieve the $15m arms fund seized by the South African Government during the Goodluck Jonathan administration due to the long process involved.

South African government had seized $9.3m and $5.7m cash, claiming that they were intended for the illegal purchase of arms.

Abubakar Malami, minister of justice and attorney-general of the federation (AGF), while speaking at a Press Conference on Tuesday said the diplomatic processes had delayed the retrieval.

“As it relates to the money in South Africa and other countries, my reaction to recovery generally is that it is a process; a process involving mostly nations whose legal systems differ,” he said.

“The process in respect of diplomatic consideration equally plays a key role over and above international convention and best practices.

“So, when multiplicity of legal systems is in issue, multiplicity of diplomatic engagement is in contention, delay is naturally bound to set in.

“But, one thing I want to state categorically is that the government is doing whatever is possible to ensure the recovery of monies that relate to Nigeria in all jurisdictions and not necessarily limited to South Africa.”