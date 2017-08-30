Trump expresses deep love for Texas #HurricaneHarvey

In addition to his flurries of tweets commiserating with and assuring the people of Texas of a staunch government support, President Trump has taken his solidarity with the border state to a new height by displaying with utmost loyalty and love the flag of the great state of Texas upon his arrival at the border town. The President revealed this through a post on his Instagram page.

The few seconds video Instagram post which was captioned with “WE LOVE YOU TEXAS!” was met with a warm applause from on-ground supporters.

WE LOVE YOU TEXAS! A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on Aug 29, 2017 at 7:41pm PDT

President Trump had visited Texas on Tuesday to show support and commend efforts of the state and local government including emergency and rescue workers. The visit according to the White House became imperative after the devastating wrath of Harvey hurricane which hit Texas on Friday and has caused 10 deaths and rendered over 30,000 homeless.