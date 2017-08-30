Entertainment Roundup: Ycee accuses Sony Music of “milking” and “raping” artistes; Who Wants To Be A Millionaire returns | More stories

Catch up on all the entertainment gists you missed yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are sure to get people talking all day today.

Who Want To Be A Millionaire returns

Yes, you read that right!

It was only two months ago the producers of popular TV game show, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire announced they were going on a temporal break because its telco sponsor, MTN had pulled out.

Now, the show is set to return to television screens on September 3 for a fresh season with a new sponsor in the bag.

In a statement released Tuesday, producers said, “Airopay, the new sponsors of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, is a global international payments operator which “offers a secure, fast and inexpensive way to send and receive money via bank accounts and mobile wallets”.

But will Frank Edoho return as host?

Ycee tweets up a storm, accuses Sony Music West Africa manager of fraud

In October 2016, Ycee signed a distribution deal with Sony Music West Africa and became the third Nigerian artiste to sign with the label after Wizkid and Davido.

It all seemed rosy at the time when Sony Music West Africa’s General Manager, Michael Ugwu said, “Ycee is the future of Hip Hop in Africa and will be front and centre of SME West Africa’s strategy as we take Africa to the World.”

Barely a year into the deal and Ycee is already disappointed by the label’s treatment. He’s accused them of “milking” artistes and “raping them in silence”.

The ‘Jagaban’ singer went on a no-holds-barred Twitter rant mentioning Ugwu who tweets as @iam_magicmike all the way to make sure he misses nothing.

Ugwu is yet to respond but we’re sure we haven’t seen the end of this.

Taylor Swift breaks records with ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ video

The official video dropped at the 2017 MTV VMAs on Sunday night but while the world waited for it, the lyric video was sufficient for everyone and it got over 19 million views in its first 24 hours. As of time of writing, it’s on its way to 50 million. And that’s just the lyric video.

The original video that features Taylor dissing Kim Kardashian and Kanye West and announcing that “old Taylor is dead” is currently the “video with the most in its first day” in the world. Adele’s Hello gained 27.7 million views in its first 24 hours but Taylor’s has done over 30 million and as of this morning, it has 71 millions and counting.

This is Taylor Swift’s biggest YouTube debut yet.

Lynxxx drops visuals for Ghana Girls

But he has us super confused!

*Thought he said he was ditching this genre for more inspirational music. Hmmm…the devil is a liar.

Anyway, Lynxxx has just released the video for his summer hit, Ghana Girls off his 2016 project, The Album before the Album.

The visuals for the Spax-produced Ghana girls was shot in London by Wow Films.

Watch here: