The Thread: “Choi. But I never win na” “Flames to dust” | Nigerians say their goodbyes to Frank Edoho’s Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

After 13 years on air, MTN has finally pulled the plug on one of Nigeria’s most beloved shows, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.  The show had become as much a part of our culture as it was one of the best educational programmes on Nigerian TV. Frank Edoho’s charming personality was the icing on the cake- he gave the show the soul and steam it fired on for 13 fantastic years.

See below:

Now the show has come to an end- or a “temporary break”, Nigerians are finding it hard to say goodbye. This thread is their tribute to Frank Edoho and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.

Enjoy!

🎶Goodbye.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

51 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

The Thread: “Did you not go to the ends of the earth to look for Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo’s phone number?” | Olivia serves tea [Pt II]

The Thread: “Your father raped your nanny” “You seductress from hell” | Irose & Olivia fight dirty on Abuja Twitter

The Thread: “Drivers and cooks can molest your children” | Why housewives should be valued more