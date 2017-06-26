The Thread: “Choi. But I never win na” “Flames to dust” | Nigerians say their goodbyes to Frank Edoho’s Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

After 13 years on air, MTN has finally pulled the plug on one of Nigeria’s most beloved shows, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. The show had become as much a part of our culture as it was one of the best educational programmes on Nigerian TV. Frank Edoho’s charming personality was the icing on the cake- he gave the show the soul and steam it fired on for 13 fantastic years.

See below:



Now the show has come to an end- or a “temporary break”, Nigerians are finding it hard to say goodbye. This thread is their tribute to Frank Edoho and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.

Enjoy!

@frankedoho all the best frank. I am convinced the show will be back pretty soon. WWTBAM remains the longest running progm on tv. — michael eiremiokhae (@mikeymagic2014) June 26, 2017

@frankedoho I will miss the most educational program on TV @WWTBAM . Sad @MTNNG is pulling out. Hope you guys come back stronger. — Adewale (@engineerade2002) June 26, 2017

@wwtbam: I've learnt a lot through it all the while. And I'll greatly miss @frankedoho's erudition, elocution and wonderful sense of humour! — Emancipator (@Tosinarebuwa) June 26, 2017

NOOOOOOOOOO 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) June 26, 2017

Woow! @frankedoho @WWTBAM one of the best show on Nigeria's TV. Kudos!…but choi, I never win oo. — Adelaja Olaneye (@Adelaja_olaneye) June 25, 2017

Just realized @wwtbam @frankedoho is taking a break,Thank you guys for giving me a chance to be on the show 5 years ago,I'm forever grateful — Sammy (@MisturrSam) June 26, 2017

@frankedoho I mean, the show wasn't only a good investment for the company, it was in a sense cooperate social responsibility. — SonOfAdegwu (@LegendaryyV) June 26, 2017

Don't let this cool show die down jus like that,pls get bet9ja to take over or I can help yu talk to Alomo bitters — victor chike (@chykee16) June 26, 2017

. Thanks to MTNNG. I hope thry will change their mind. We have a dearth of knowledge in @Nigeria and @WWTBAM was doing their own to help — #Opetimistic (@dimu4ever) June 25, 2017

Flames to dust, lovers to friends, all good things must come to an end. We'll all miss @frankedoho. That 250k I won came in useful — Yemi Dada Castano (@YemiCastano) June 26, 2017

🎶Goodbye.