FG to decide on ASUU’s counter-offer today – Ngige

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), at its meeting today will deliberate on the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Punch reports.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, gave the indication while speaking with journalists on Tuesday.

Recall that the union had boycotted a meeting with the Federal Government on Tuesday.

While explaining why the union members were absent at the meeting, Ngige said the university lecturers had deliberated on the offers made to them by the government.

He said the union made a counter-offer in a letter dated August 28.

The minister said the Federal Government would deliberate on the union’s counter-offer.

“Tomorrow (today, Wednesday) is Federal Executive Council meeting and there are aspects that we will need FEC approval to go on with. Thereafter, we will meet with the ASUU team either tomorrow evening or Thursday morning, whichever will be more convenient,” Ngige added.

He added, “The government, as you know, has made an offer to ASUU through the ministry of education and late yesterday (Monday) ASUU got back to us with their counter-offer.

“By then, this meeting had been scheduled and the government side needed to deliberate on their counter-offer before we can have a reconciliation meeting to further discuss areas of disagreement. That is the position right now.

“We are holding a government side meeting, while the Minister of Education is also holding meeting and we will meet later today (Tuesday) and formalise our position.”

At the meeting on August 17, it was learnt the Federal Government offered to pay the union N23bn and carry out an audit of N30bn earlier given to the university lecturers.