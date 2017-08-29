“You milked anyone new lately?” | Ycee attacks Sony Music on Twitter

About two months into his one-year distribution deal with Sony Music Entertainment, Nigerian singer, Oludemilade Martin Alejo known as Ycee has shown his displeasure as to how the deal is going.

Ycee took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to criticise the general manager, Michael Ugwu, Sony Music West Africa.

The singer accused Ugwu of milking artistes of their sweat, saying, “Ever wondered why these execs running digital sharing companies live like they signed all the artistes? Cos they eating everyone’s [money]”.

In another tweet, Ycee asked Ugwu, “How’s business? Booming? You milked anyone new lately?”

