BREAKING: Aisha Buhari returns from London, says President is recuperating

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari on Tuesday morning returned from London where she had visited ailing President Muhammadu Buhari.

Her spokesperson, Suleiman Haruna in a statement said Mrs. Buhari on arrival conveyed the appreciation of President Buhari to Nigerians.

According to her, the President is recuperating fast.

She also thanked Acting President Yemi Osinbajo for his loyalty while also urging Nigerians to support the present adminstration.

“Mr. President thanked the acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for his loyalty and called on Nigerians to continue to support the acting President in his effort to actualize the mandate of the All Progressives Congress,” she said.

She also wrote on her Instagram page, “I thank Allah for my safe trip to U.K, where I visited President @muhammadubuhari He thanks Nigerians for their constant prayers for his health and steadfastness in the face of challenges .

“He is soliciting for your continuous cooperation and support to the Ag. President @profosinbajo towards achieving the mandate of this administration as contained in our APC manifesto, so that we can build a very strong institution for a better future of our country Nigeria.”

Mrs. Buhari had on May 30 traveled to the UK to spend some time with the President.

Buhari left Nigeria in May 7 for medical treatment for the second time in recent months.