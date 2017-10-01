BREAKING: Buhari celebrates Independence Day with troops in Borno

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital to celebrate Nigeria’s 57th Independence anniversary with troops fighting Boko Haram terrorists.
Details later…
Follow @ynaija on Twitter
President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital to celebrate Nigeria’s 57th Independence anniversary with troops fighting Boko Haram terrorists.
Details later…
Follow @ynaija on Twitter
3 Comments
The general is on his professional duty today.
The boko haram state capital…with terrorist BUHARI
The boko haram state capital…with terrorist BUHARI