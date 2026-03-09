Breaking News: Dangote Refinery Raises Fuel Price to ₦1,175/litre for the Third Time in a Week

Fire Outbreak in Canadian High Commission, Abuja; Naira Gains Against the Dollar, Rises to ₦1,025/$ | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Dangote Refinery has announced its third fuel price increase within a week, raising the price to ₦1,175/litre. The last price announcement was made on Friday, March 7, at ₦995/litre, which also saw NNPCL raise the price to ₦1,082/litre.

This price increase marks an 18.1% hike in the fuel price over the past three days since it was announced. Alongside the petrol price increase, the Dangote refinery has also raised the price of diesel to ₦1,620 per litre, further plunging Nigerians into a darker phase as they also struggle with electricity blackouts.

The price changes so far have been ₦774>₦995>₦1,175 per litre.