theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
Breaking News: Dangote Refinery Raises Fuel Price to ₦1,175/litre for the Third Time in a Week
March 9, 2026

Breaking News: Dangote Refinery Raises Fuel Price to ₦1,175/litre for the Third Time in a Week

by YNaija
Fire Outbreak in Canadian High Commission, Abuja; Naira Gains Against the Dollar, Rises to ₦1,025/$ | 5 Things That Should Matter Today
Beeta Arts Festival 2024: Where African Stories and Global Creativity Converge

Dangote Refinery has announced its third fuel price increase within a week, raising the price to ₦1,175/litre. The last price announcement was made on Friday, March 7, at ₦995/litre, which also saw NNPCL raise the price to ₦1,082/litre.

This price increase marks an 18.1% hike in the fuel price over the past three days since it was announced. Alongside the petrol price increase, the Dangote refinery has also raised the price of diesel to ₦1,620 per litre, further plunging Nigerians into a darker phase as they also struggle with electricity blackouts.

The price changes so far have been ₦774>₦995>₦1,175 per litre.

Breaking News
, , , ,
YNaija
View All Posts by Author
Rising Stars: 7 Young Female Creatives Who Are Setting The Pace For the New Generation of Women 
Rising Stars: 7 Young Female Creatives Who Are Setting The Pace For the New Generation of Women 
Previous Post
You May Also Like
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Iran Fires Back at Israel Envoy Over Terrorism Funding in Nigeria
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Iran Fires Back at Israel Envoy Over Terrorism Funding in Nigeria
Breaking News: Netnaija CEO Remanded in Kuje Prison Over Alleged Copyright Infringement
Breaking News: Netnaija CEO Remanded in Kuje Prison Over Alleged Copyright Infringement
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Over 300 Abducted as Boko Haram Raids Borno Community
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Over 300 Abducted as Boko Haram Raids Borno Community
0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

Breaking News: Dangote Refinery Raises Fuel Price to ₦1,175/litre for the Third Time in a Week
Breaking News: Dangote Refinery Raises F...
Rising Stars: 7 Young Female Creatives Who Are Setting The Pace For the New Generation of Women 
Rising Stars: 7 Young Female Creatives W...
Weekend Recap: Here’s What You Missed ...
YNaija 100: Women Who Inspire Nigeria
YNaija 100: Women Who Inspire Nigeria
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Fuel Price Rises Again as NNPC Raises it to ₦1,082 per Litre
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Fuel Price Ri...
Top 5 Podcasts To Check Out This Weekend...

Recent Comments

15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 arrow 0 4000 1 0 horizontal https://ynaija.com 300 0 1