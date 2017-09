Super Eagles of Nigeria on Monday played a 1-1 draw against Cameroon in Yaoundé.

Belgium-based Moses Simon put Nigeria ahead in the 30th minute after an Odion Ighalo’s shot was cleared.

Cameroon later equalised via a penalty kick, after goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa challenged Djoum Arnaud.

The Super Eagles had earlier defeated the indomitable Lions of Cameroon 4-0 in Uyo.