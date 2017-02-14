BREAKING: Trump confirms speaking with Pres. Buhari

US President Donald Trump Tuesday confirmed his telephone conversation with President Muhammdu Buhari.

The White House Press Secretary and Communications Director, Sean Michael Spicer made the disclosure during his introduction ahead of Tuesday’s White House Press Briefing.

Spicer mentioned that President Trump spoke with President Buhari of Nigeria and Jacob Zuma of South Africa as well as receiving the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau on Monday.

On Monday, the presidency in a statement by spokesman, Femi Adesina said Buhari and Trump spoke, and that the US president commended his Nigerian counterpart on the rescue of the Chibok girls.