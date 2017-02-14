BREAKING: Trump confirms speaking with Pres. Buhari

US President Donald Trump Tuesday confirmed his telephone conversation with President Muhammdu Buhari.
The White House Press Secretary and Communications Director, Sean Michael Spicer made the disclosure during his introduction ahead of Tuesday’s White House Press Briefing.
Spicer mentioned that President Trump spoke with President Buhari of Nigeria and Jacob Zuma of South Africa as well as receiving the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau on Monday.
On Monday, the presidency in a statement by spokesman, Femi Adesina said Buhari and Trump spoke, and that the US president commended his Nigerian counterpart on the rescue of the Chibok girls.
5 Comments
Allah bamu alafiya baba Buhari……amin
pls say ur own and leave the igbos allown @ felix or wat ever u colld ur self ……. NONSENSE
God will grant u good health, that is my prayer (PMB)
Me and my family will never stop praying for PMB untill he is ok, that is what my bible tells me, and i want all nigerians especially the igbos to do the same.
Onye A Gbara Bu Onye A Ghogburu.