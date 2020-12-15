#BringBackOurBoys: There are too many reasons the #ResignBuhari trend may not be wrong

When media houses around the country reported the tragic irony of the Commander In Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria being in Katsina while over 500 students were kidnapped, many journalists were gracious enough to openly hope that the President’s response will set the tone for Nigeria’s attitude to terrorists moving forward. We certainly were when we opined that, ‘how the president reacts will determine the future for Nigeria.’

But, a video of the president taking a stroll through his cow farm two days after the attack on Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina, has since gone viral. And, information on the whereabouts of the missing schoolchildren remains spotty.

Presidential aide, Garba Shehu, claimed in an interview that 10 students have been confirmed missing. A claim he adjusted in a tweet to mean simply that a claim by rescued students is what led him to arrive at the ’10 students’ number.

The president’s chosen reaction is devastating for Nigerians for many reasons, least of which is his antecedent regarding his response to the threat to the lives of Nigerian citizens.

The country has been terrorised for over a decade, and one of the platforms on which Gen. Buhari rode into power on is his determination to eradicate insecurity to life and property of Nigerians. He has not delivered on that promise.

That he will choose a visit to his farm over a visit to Kankara – which is a town in the heart of Katsina barely an hour away from Daura, to commiserate with the parents of the missing kids is telling of how unconcerned the president is about the welfare of Nigerians.

It begs the question, “why is Buhari still President?”

He has consistently failed to deliver on his primary assignment – ensuring the security of lives and property of Nigerians is protected.

What exactly is the president President for? The optics are not paying off. So what’s the gameplan?

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Ado Aminu December 15, 2020

Tems and Omah Lay are paying the price of Nigeria’s poor standing as the world’s largest black nation

As singers, Tems and Omah Lay remain in prison custody while they await trial on charges of breaking lockdown protocol ...

Chinedu Okafor December 15, 2020

“Me as a…” The hilarious trend that has taken over Nigerian social media

Human beings are awesome creatures – argue that with God. There are those moments where we can’t help but marvel ...

Uroupa Kiakubu December 15, 2020

#BringBackOurBoys: Here’s all we know about the abducted schoolboys from Kankara

To say that the heightened spate of insecurity in Nigeria is worrisome is an understatement. The reality now is that a week ...

Chinedu Okafor December 14, 2020

#YNaijaSportsAnalysis: Is Anthony Joshua going to accept the biggest fight of his career?

Nigerian-British heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, this past weekend, put up another commanding performance, as he dominated his opponent Kubrat ...

Omoleye Omoruyi December 14, 2020

IPOB is trending again and this is what we know

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is in the news again. This time, not exactly because it’s acclaimed leader, Nnamdi ...

Uroupa Kiakubu December 14, 2020

See major highlights of the 2014 Confab Report; the Senate has announced plans to review

The Nigerian Senate ad hoc Committee on Constitution Review has set up sub-committees to review the 2014 National Conference reports from the ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail