BringBackOurBoys: There are too many reasons the #ResignBuhari trend may not be wrong

When media houses around the country reported the tragic irony of the Commander In Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria being in Katsina while over 500 students were kidnapped, many journalists were gracious enough to openly hope that the President’s response will set the tone for Nigeria’s attitude to terrorists moving forward. We certainly were when we opined that, ‘how the president reacts will determine the future for Nigeria.’

But, a video of the president taking a stroll through his cow farm two days after the attack on Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina, has since gone viral. And, information on the whereabouts of the missing schoolchildren remains spotty.

President @MBuhari Appears In New Video Visiting His Cows In Katsina After Refusing To Visit Families And School Of Kidnapped Katsina Students | Sahara Reporters https://t.co/kot4yis9Nh pic.twitter.com/PVveM3OF52 — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) December 14, 2020

Presidential aide, Garba Shehu, claimed in an interview that 10 students have been confirmed missing. A claim he adjusted in a tweet to mean simply that a claim by rescued students is what led him to arrive at the ’10 students’ number.

Some of the returning students debriefed by the military disclosed that 10 of their colleagues were taken by the bandits. As I said to the BBC, that still needed to be verified. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) December 14, 2020

The president’s chosen reaction is devastating for Nigerians for many reasons, least of which is his antecedent regarding his response to the threat to the lives of Nigerian citizens.

The country has been terrorised for over a decade, and one of the platforms on which Gen. Buhari rode into power on is his determination to eradicate insecurity to life and property of Nigerians. He has not delivered on that promise.

That he will choose a visit to his farm over a visit to Kankara – which is a town in the heart of Katsina barely an hour away from Daura, to commiserate with the parents of the missing kids is telling of how unconcerned the president is about the welfare of Nigerians.

It begs the question, “why is Buhari still President?”

He has consistently failed to deliver on his primary assignment – ensuring the security of lives and property of Nigerians is protected.

What exactly is the president President for? The optics are not paying off. So what’s the gameplan?