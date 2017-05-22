British Airways slashes fares for Abuja-London route

by Omoleye Omoruyi

British Airways Regional Commercial Manager, West Africa, Kola Olayinka has announced, on Sunday, in Lagos, that customers flying British Airways through its Abuja-London route (and vice versa) would pay less.

The slashed fare of $277 is to start May 15 through to June 30 for a one-way trip .

The statement said the minimum airfare for a return-ticket from London to Abuja was usually $700 per passenger.

Olayinka noted that the selling period for the slashed fare is from the 15th of May and outbound travel will be from 1st of June to 30th June.

