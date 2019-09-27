Budweiser’s ‘Kings of Football’ is subverting how we consume football television

Back in July, Budweiser announced that it has signed multi-year deals with both the English Premier League and LaLiga. Budweiser has continued to be one of the most visible brands in sports sponsorship and with an estimated 4 billion fans of football around, it’s no wonder that Budweiser sees football as the gateway sport to grow in a variety of key markets.

The King of Beers meets the Kings of Football. We are the official beer of the @premierleague and @laliga. Follow @budfootball to catch up with all the action. #BeAKing pic.twitter.com/bQ0Jq15kXC — Budweiser Nigeria (@BudweiserNG) July 30, 2019

With the start of the 2019/2020 Premier League and LaLiga seasons, the partnership deals has since translated in Nigeria and bringing fans closer to their football heroes through a series of unique television content. Leveraging on its status as ‘King of Beers,’ Kings of Football is the Budweiser football show offering weekly conversations, interviews, updates and nuggets on Premier and LaLiga football.

Hosted by sports radio presenter Jimmy and Osereme, the first quarter of the show recapped on football highlights and updates before the International break – Real Madrid’s new recruit Eden Hazard’s injury update and his hopeful return to the Spanish side, Liverpool winning 13 consecutive League games in a row for the first time in their history, and Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk being the first Dutch player to win the UEFA’s Men Player of the Year Award, to name a few buzzworthy football stories.

The show’ set design is splashed with the Budweiser colour of red, and there’s a disc-jockey called DJ Dips who is positioned in a corner to supply a relaxed, casual, aspect to the set. The segment wives of famous footballers, in a way, edged on the reality television trope of women married to famous men in sports, which was interesting to watch. Early on, the hosts had revealed that musician-turned-politician Bankole Wellington aka Banky W would be the show’s celebrity guest. Turns out that Banky W is a staunch Arsenal fan, who followed in his father’s footsteps who was also an Arsenal fan.

When asked about how he was able to make the transition from music into being an actor, Banky W revealed that he had always been interested in movies. Evidently, his music videos are largely carved out as short films, and in 2014, he went to New York Film School. Plugging in celebrity interviews into a football show subverts how we football content, and as the new football season brings in weekly excitement and fever amongst fans, Budweiser’s Kings of Football is essential viewing.