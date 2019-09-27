5 Things that Should Matter Today: Ego Boyo’s ”The Ghost and The House of Truth” wins at the Urbanworld Film Festival 2019

It’s always a good thing when Nollywood films are recognised at international film festivals, and the latest movie to bag an award through this medium is Ego Boyo’s crime thriller The Ghost andTthe House of Truth, which premiered at the Urbanworld Film Festival in New York. Boyo has been involved in a number of projects since starring the beloved 90’s show Checkmate, but The Ghost and The House of Truth takes on more cinematic magnitude.

The movie is directed by Akin Omotosho, and follows the story of a counselor whose 5-year-old daughter goes missing. Frustrated with the police investigation, she rakes it upon herself to catch her perpetrator, but as time runs out things take an unexpected turn. Winning the Grand Jury Prize for Best World Narrative at the Urbanworld Film Festival, this has undoubtedly facilitated the film’s publicity and press cycle. The movie stars Tope Tedela, Kate Henshaw, Susan Wokoma, Seun Ajayi, Kemi Lala Akindoju and Uzo Osimpka.

FG orders DSS DG to release Sowore

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has threatened to jail the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi, over the agency’s refusal to release Omoyele Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters despite fulfilling his bail condition.

Mad Melon of Danfo Driver is dead

Veteran singer, Daddy Showkey has confirmed Omeofa Oghene popularly know as Mad Melon of the popular group “Danfo Driver” passed away on Wednesday, September 25th. Rest in Peace.

EFCC has handed over N100m loot recovered from corrupt officials to Kwara

Ibrahim Magu, the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has disclosed that the agency has recovered over N100 million for the Kwara state government from corrupt officials in the state.

Teni will be releasing her debut EP ‘Billionaire’ in October

 

Magu, who spoke through Isyaku Sharu, the zonal head of EFCC office in Ilorin, made the declaration during a visit to the office of the News Agency of Nigeria in the Kwara Sate capital.

