Starring Omoni Oboli and Richard Mofe-Damijo, political drama ‘Love Is War’ hit cinemas today

Inkblot productions and Dioni Visions Entertainment  latest collaboration, Love is War has now hit cinemas nationwide. Written by Chinaza Onuzo and directed by Omoni Oboli, Love is War is a story about making a choice between ambition, family and the need to serve as both husband and wife (RMD) and wife (Omoni Oboli ) both win the primary election and must go head to head in the gubernatorial elections.

They have to find a way to balance everything and not let it get between them and their family.

The Movie lays emphasis on the game of politics in Nigeria, the involvement of women in politics, how politics runs as a whole. It also discusses that being a leader can’t be restricted to years of experience but your capabilities and abilities.

Speaking on the movie , founder of Inkblot Productions, Zulu Oyibo who  also had a cameo appearance in Love is War said “This is our second collaboration with DVE since Moms at War in 2018 and the journey to produce Love is War  has been amazing so far. Collaborating with like minded people like Omoni Oboli is what makes the job  run smoothly. Love is War is nothing like what’s been seen before and we look forward to all the positive feedback”.

Love is War stars some of Nollywood’s best actors, which include Omoni Oboli, RMD, Toke Makinwa, Jide Kosoko, Akin Lewis, Femi Branch, Yomi Blaq, Bimbo Manuel, Uzor Osimkpa, William Benson and Damilare Kuku.

Watch in the cinemas closest to you, as Love is War is now available in all cinemas nationwide.

