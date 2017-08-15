Buhari calls Sierra Leone’s Koroma over recent mudslide

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his condolences to President of Sierra Leone, Ernest Bai Koroma over the recent mudslide that has led to the death of over 300, leaving 2,000 homeless.

This came through a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

It reads, “In a Tuesday telephone call from London, President Buhari told President Koroma that the hearts of Nigerians are with the people of Sierra Leone at this tragic and painful period in the history of the country.

“President Buhari prays that Almighty God will comfort those who are mourning loved ones and suffered other losses. “President Koroma thanked President Buhari for his show of concern and wished him good health.”