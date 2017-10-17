Buhari is the only credible candidate for 2019 election – Ortom

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom has said there is no credible candidate for the 2019 Presidential election except President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ortom said this in an interview with State House correspondents shortly after he met with Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

What he said:

Ortom said he came to appreciate the President and encourage him.

He added that he is happy seeing the President bouncing everyday.

Ortom said, “I came to appreciate the President and to encourage him to be steadfast and committed to his leadership.

“I believe that what God brought him to achieve in this country, he will definitely achieve it.

“Now we see him bouncing every day to the glory of God. We appreciate this and we look forward that God will help him to take us through 2015 to 2019 and then 2019 to 2023.

“That is our prayer because for now, there is no credible candidate as far as I know that has the capacity to take Nigeria out of where we are today.

“I believe Mr. President has the capacity and let God sustain his health and consummate his healing so that Nigeria can be on the right path.”