President Muhammadu Buhari has announced gifts of N1 million each for members of the national female basketball team, D’Tigress.

The female team had won the 2017 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket tournament in Mali, qualifying for the 2018 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in Spain.

Buhari also promised the team’s officials N500,000 each.

He made the announcement while hosting the players before the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.