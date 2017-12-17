Buhari will get twice more votes in 2019 – Okorocha

Imo governor, Rochas Okorocha has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a man of God who will save Nigeria.
Okorocha said this in a statement issued on Sunday to congratulate Buhari on his 75th birthday.
He said the vote the president would get in the 2019 election would be double of what he garnered in the 2015 election.
“The governor described president Buhari as the man God had used to save the country from total collapse,” he said.
“At the time Buhari became president, the nation was at the verge of being grounded unknown to some people and then thanked God for his grace upon the land, called Nigeria.
“In 2019 the votes the president will get for his second tenure will be two times more than the votes he got in 2015 because most Nigerians have come to appreciate the necessity of his coming and what he is doing with the office.
“In 2019 too, most of the political parties will not sponsor presidential candidates including some of the big parties to enable them support Buhari presidency, and to enable the President finish the good works he has begun and also lay a very solid foundation for those coming after him.”
1 Comment
Ex. Pres. Baba OBJ’ has since 2014 torned the once glorious looting UMBRELLA beyond repair. It is no more a hidden agenda that WIKE / FAYOSE / LOOTERS are making effort in futility to patch the torned umbrella of PUMELLING DECAYING PARTY just to avoid potential KUJE PRISON on or before, after 2019. Lets us not deceive the gullible ones’ Regional party PDP can’t win 9 states in 2019. Nigerians will dissappoint the desperate looters, BRING ON MY SHARE OF LOOTED CASH UNDER GEJ’ 6 WASTED YEARS OF LOOTING SPREE REGIME..