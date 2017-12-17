Buhari will get twice more votes in 2019 – Okorocha

Imo governor, Rochas Okorocha has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a man of God who will save Nigeria.

Okorocha said this in a statement issued on Sunday to congratulate Buhari on his 75th birthday.

He said the vote the president would get in the 2019 election would be double of what he garnered in the 2015 election.

“The governor described president Buhari as the man God had used to save the country from total collapse,” he said.

“At the time Buhari became president, the nation was at the verge of being grounded unknown to some people and then thanked God for his grace upon the land, called Nigeria.

“In 2019 the votes the president will get for his second tenure will be two times more than the votes he got in 2015 because most Nigerians have come to appreciate the necessity of his coming and what he is doing with the office.

“In 2019 too, most of the political parties will not sponsor presidential candidates including some of the big parties to enable them support Buhari presidency, and to enable the President finish the good works he has begun and also lay a very solid foundation for those coming after him.”