Buhari’s media aide, Femi Adesina, speaks on coup rumours

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has asked Nigerians to disregard media reports on coup plot.

Adesina, who spoke in Abuja in Tuesday said the Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Tukur Burutai, was only doing a military routine when he warned army officers to stop parleying with politicians.

According to Adesina, “The Army has spoken and let us take that position. What the Chief of Army Staff said was a routine warning that goes to military officers, don’t hobnob with politicians and the army has explained the position.

“Let’s take that position and not stretch it beyond what the military has said because they are the ones that can give us the definitive position and they have spoken on it.’’