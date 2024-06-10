Bukola Ogunsola Casts Liz Benson, Bukky Wright and Rita Dominic in Something About The Briggs”

Nollywood filmmaker Bukola Ogunsola enlisted Nollywood veteran actresses Liz Benson and Rita Dominic to star in her upcoming film “Something About The Briggs”.

Bukola Ogunsola recently finished wrapping the production of “Something About The Briggs,” which was written, produced and directed by herself under Revelation Pictures along with KC Obiajulu as the Director of Photography.

Though the movie’s plot remains a mystery, it is set to focus intensely on wealth, family, and marriage. The movie’s cast includes Bukky Wright, Liz Benson, Rita Dominic, Kalu Ikeagwu, Elma Mbadiwe, Gloria Anozie Young, Iyabo Ojo, Stan Nze, Kanaga Jnr, Daniel Etim Effiong, Kenneth Okoli, Linda Ejiofor, and Ariyiike Owolagba.

Nollywood veteran, Liz Benson’s return in Busola Ogunsola’s “Something About the Briggs” is a massive moment for the industry. Benson, a beloved actress, brings decades of experience and a legacy of memorable performances to the film.