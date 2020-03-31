Burna Boy vs Reeky, Men spoiling the #DontRushChallenge – Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

1.

Day 1 of lockdown and your milk has finished before your milo. Continue, baby whale… — Aproko Doctor™ (@aproko_doctor) March 31, 2020

Why are you making noise, Doc?

2.

I hope those of you that enjoy amala and gbegiri will use this quarantine to reevaluate your lifestyle choices. — Tega🔥 (@Teghte) March 31, 2020

Mind your business.

3.

25 years later…. My kids: daddy, tell us about 2020 Me: ‘sips wine and sighs’… It all started when Liverpool tried to win the English Premier league… — OneKYNguY🌚✌🏽 (@Chiedochie_) March 31, 2020

You can really tell when someone hates Liveepool.

4.

But if we reason am well, Reekado is just not just worthy to face Burna Boy both musically and physically. Burna will eat Reeky like ewedu 😂 — MONITORING_SPIRIT (@Sonjoe_Kutuh) March 31, 2020

Ah.

5.

Since I was 15 or so, I’ve always told my mum that my wife wasn’t going to be a sufferhead wife. For every house chore a machine can do, we’re buying that machine. Who has time to waste on washing clothes when we can be playing ludo while the washing machine does it’s job 😁 — Onyeoziri Favour (@TheOnlyWakawaka) March 31, 2020

OK.

6.

By the time this 14 days is over, i don’t think i would have used up to 2 boxers cos I’ve remained in my Adam state since Sunday all locked up in my house 😊 — TosinPhD (@Donteewrites) March 31, 2020

7.