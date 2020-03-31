Nigerian Army pulls the plug on General Adeniyi | The #YNaijaCover

An exclusive by online medium, Sahara Reporters Tuesday revealed that a senior Nigerian Army officer, Maj. Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi, who headed Operation LAFIYA DOLE and spearheaded the fight against Boko Haram terrorists in the country’s North-East region, has been redeployed this Tuesday to the Nigerian Army Resource Centre as Senior Research Fellow by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai.

Adeniyi was removed as commander of Operation LAFIYA DOLE for revealing in a viral video, standing together with his troops fighting Boko Haram terrorists, lamented lack of weapons and credible intelligence to execute their mission. He disclosed that they lost several soldiers during the mission due to wrong intelligence provided by military authorities, explaining how the terrorists shelled their positions with heavy artillery and mortar bombs during an ambush where they recorded heavy casualty.

Many Nigerians are reacting to the development and have condemned the actions of the army which was masked with the redeployment of Adeniyi and over 50 senior officers in a statement announced on Tuesday.

