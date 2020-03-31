In this era of ‘breaking news,’ #DontRushChallenge may just be your antidote for the pandemic

#DontRushChallenge

What a time for a pandemic! As tragic as the current global health crisis is, it’s troubling to grasp how much worse it would have been, if ease of access to the internet was still a myth.

As we confront our generation’s toughest crises yet, it is comforting to know that we all as a global community, are in this together, and it’s thanks, in no small measure to the digital tools that facilitate globalization. There is no replicating human contact, but the need to liaise with each other physically is overwhelming and as isolated as we are from each other; we seem to have never been so in touch. Thanks to social media.

Social media has helped us keep track of loved ones far from us, kept us up to date with ongoing developments surrounding this virus and other upbeat contents. It has helped put a smile on many people’s faces.

One of the ways social media is curtailing this wide-spread unease is with the numerous trends that seem to be springing up. Honestly, no one knows where or when these things come up, but everyone wants to participate. #DontRushChallenge is one of such trends.

We first took notice of this trend when a number of beautiful women were pioneering it.  At that time, it appeared to be only black women, but now everyone is getting in on the action. Women of other races, men, school alumni, doctors, bankers, beauty influencers and even celebrities. Of course, the trend has made its way to Africa and there are several versions from Nigerian, Ethiopian, and Ghanaian women, and other African countries.

 

Everyone is having fun with the trend, not even little kids are left out!

 

Reminiscent of the #DontJudgeChallenge, the #DontRushChallenge consists of an elaborate natural vs glam recorded transformation. It’s like a ‘before and after’ thing, where the before is your natural look and the latter is your glam look. In the challenge, someone passes you an item – prominently a blush brush, then you wipe your face with it, not necessarily but most people do it, then you obstruct your phone camera with the item, and then reveal the chic look.

So, if you already have a phobia for the news, susceptible to panic attacks or even just want to have fun while being home, the #DontRushChallenge is just another trend that has created a lot of positive content for social media. As opposed to the eerie news that is circling the media, you will be glad you found a companion. Thank me later.

 

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Editor March 31, 2020

Sarz and Shizzi’s Insta-live hangout shows social media is the new frontier for media companies

Yesterday, veteran music producers Sarz and Shizzi had a ‘face-off’ via Instagram.     View this post on Instagram   ...

Chinedu Okafor March 30, 2020

#UltimateLoveNG: Roksie takes home the gold and seals the deal

For the past few weeks, we have been treated to intriguing reality TV drama, courtesy of the Ultimate Love reality ...

Editor March 30, 2020

Yomi Black’s Room 420 is the quarantine entertainment you need

Yesterday, the president announced that Lagos and Abuja were going into a 14 day 24 hour curfew. Somehow he did ...

Chinedu Okafor March 29, 2020

#UltimateLoveNG: Dynamics behind the finalists

It’s been an eventful couple of weeks, largely as a result of the adversities the world is currently faced with. ...

Chinedu Okafor March 27, 2020

#UltimateLoveNG: Meet the finalists – DoubleChris

DoubleChris is a perfect a pair as their moniker is. They share certain similarities one of which is their disdain ...

Chinedu Okafor March 27, 2020

#UltimateLoveNG: Bolar have made it to the finals but can they bring it home?

Beneath the surface Bolar seem more compatible and in love than the screen time allotted to them would have us ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail