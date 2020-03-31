In this era of ‘breaking news,’ #DontRushChallenge may just be your antidote for the pandemic

What a time for a pandemic! As tragic as the current global health crisis is, it’s troubling to grasp how much worse it would have been, if ease of access to the internet was still a myth.

As we confront our generation’s toughest crises yet, it is comforting to know that we all as a global community, are in this together, and it’s thanks, in no small measure to the digital tools that facilitate globalization. There is no replicating human contact, but the need to liaise with each other physically is overwhelming and as isolated as we are from each other; we seem to have never been so in touch. Thanks to social media.

Social media has helped us keep track of loved ones far from us, kept us up to date with ongoing developments surrounding this virus and other upbeat contents. It has helped put a smile on many people’s faces.

One of the ways social media is curtailing this wide-spread unease is with the numerous trends that seem to be springing up. Honestly, no one knows where or when these things come up, but everyone wants to participate. #DontRushChallenge is one of such trends.

We first took notice of this trend when a number of beautiful women were pioneering it. At that time, it appeared to be only black women, but now everyone is getting in on the action. Women of other races, men, school alumni, doctors, bankers, beauty influencers and even celebrities. Of course, the trend has made its way to Africa and there are several versions from Nigerian, Ethiopian, and Ghanaian women, and other African countries.

So i decided to jump on the #DontRushChallenge with the men them. Enjoy! 😉 pic.twitter.com/6nosc5nlAr — Tomiwa Talabi (@itsTomiwa) March 30, 2020

Everyone is having fun with the trend, not even little kids are left out!

Twitter guys are scared my boys are the real gees 😂😂😂😂😂 #dontrushchallenge pic.twitter.com/9gW3Jg5A5V — Ghana Meghan Markle 👑 (@mzdelah) March 30, 2020

Reminiscent of the #DontJudgeChallenge, the #DontRushChallenge consists of an elaborate natural vs glam recorded transformation. It’s like a ‘before and after’ thing, where the before is your natural look and the latter is your glam look. In the challenge, someone passes you an item – prominently a blush brush, then you wipe your face with it, not necessarily but most people do it, then you obstruct your phone camera with the item, and then reveal the chic look.

So, if you already have a phobia for the news, susceptible to panic attacks or even just want to have fun while being home, the #DontRushChallenge is just another trend that has created a lot of positive content for social media. As opposed to the eerie news that is circling the media, you will be glad you found a companion. Thank me later.