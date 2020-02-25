Burna Boy’s arrogance, School fees subscription | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

I’ve been telling this man, Mr. Temitope, that my surname “Oriaifo” has 2 I’s but he keeps spelling it Oriafo. Today he sent an email “Hello Mr. Oriafo…” & I replied “Good day Mr. Temtope”. I’ve always believed in an I for an I — Four-eyed Edo boy™ (@Alex_Houseof308) February 25, 2020

So i was looking at fine man today and almost jammed another car. Very proud of myself😁 — Sandra Ezekwesili (@SEzekwesili) February 25, 2020

Patiently waiting for the day a female artist would display even a tenth of Burna Boy’s arrogance. I’ll be looking forward to the “lol, she’s so outspoken. Says what’s on her mind and doesn’t give a shit” comments. I don’t wanna hear pim! — Pat Ada Eze (@pat_ada_eze) February 25, 2020

Subscribing from my school fees the 4th time🤡 — Flower boy🌹 (@sage_khaleephar) February 25, 2020

You see those beautiful couple pictures you see from some people? That’s the only beautiful thing about their relationship. Be careful what you envy. — Atomified Empire (@atomified) February 25, 2020