A Bill for an Act to alter section 308 of the 1999 Constitution to extend immunity to cover presiding officers of legislative institutions has passed second reading in the House of Representatives. They did it to Saraki and Ekwremadu and now they are trying to fortify any prosecution of Buhari’s guys who now head the NASS.

Gbajabiamila is the Speaker and the proposed amendment originated from the House of Reps and it makes our Cover today.