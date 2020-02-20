Burna Boy’s chloroquine inspiration, Feminists on corona virus | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw today:

Being a youth in Nigeria is hard af. Small 20k will enter your hand, you’d buy new shirt and trouser so u can look fresh. Sars will then stop you on the road because you look good and start asking “where do you work?” “Where’s your ID card?” “Who’s your father?” Oga leave me abeg — AJ | Adonai (@mrmanhere_) February 20, 2020

Chloroquine to other drugs: “I repeat, nobody that’s not a Nigerian nurse or doctor can ever say they paved the way for me. Fvck you. I drew my own map and followed it. This is just the beginning tho. Una no go sleep!” — MONITORING_SPIRIT (@Sonjoe_Kutuh) February 20, 2020

Gburugburu Global ventures, exporters of all brands of Chloroquine. We ship to China especially to Wuhan. Our staff is equipped to administer the medicine on bad cases. Contact us now while stocks last. — Mazi Gburugburu (@Mazigburugburu1) February 20, 2020

So let me get it straight Chloroquine is the cure to corruption ? — Trouble Maker 😒(G.O). (@ObongRoviel) February 20, 2020

I suggest we equip and move all SARS operatives to the North in fighting Boko-Haram. They are still on our streets, that means someone somewhere AT THE TOP still thinks/believes they are doing a great job. Let us utilize their brilliance in curbing Boko-Haram. — the Morris Monye factor (@Morris_Monye) February 20, 2020

What are feminists doing about corona virus? They’ve been eerily silent and it says a lot about them — Biliquis (@Biliquis_X) February 20, 2020